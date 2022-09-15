Kalos Management Inc. Has $350,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in NIKE by 645.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.82. 187,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,798. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

