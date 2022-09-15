Kalos Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.08. The stock had a trading volume of 235,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,257. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

