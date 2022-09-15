John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

HTD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,178. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 95,292 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

