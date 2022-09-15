John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
HTD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,178. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
