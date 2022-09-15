Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Halma plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Halma’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($36.01) to GBX 2,260 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 2,670 ($32.26) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.15) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,355.00.

Halma stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

