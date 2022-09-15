Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 4.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.69.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Stories
