Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 4.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

