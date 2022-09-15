J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.
NYSE XOM traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $94.89. 370,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,705,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
