J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,805 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. 34,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,943. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

