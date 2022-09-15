J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $251.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

