J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,107. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day moving average of $248.82. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

