J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Lessened by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.64. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

