iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.96. 190,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,124. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.