iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $47.24 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

