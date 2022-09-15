iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,540. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day moving average of $118.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.