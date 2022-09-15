iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.86 and last traded at $110.21. Approximately 84,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 208,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.