iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 323.9% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.46. 32,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,924. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

