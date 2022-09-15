iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $396.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.