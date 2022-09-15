iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 53,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $240.57. 122,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,341. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.94.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.