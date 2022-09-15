iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,618,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,719. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average is $188.24.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

