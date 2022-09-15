iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Cut by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXX stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.88 and a 200 day moving average of $406.64. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

