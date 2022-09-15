iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.92 and last traded at $120.35. 607,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,141,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.56.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.