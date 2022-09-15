iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by City State Bank

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.