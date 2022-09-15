iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.86. 2,141,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,152. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.03 and its 200 day moving average is $149.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

