iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 11.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,174,940. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $187.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.