iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $229.53. 70,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,572. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

