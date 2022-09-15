iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV remained flat at $71.61 on Thursday. 2,447,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.44.

