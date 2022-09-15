iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 4th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 67,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 791.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,368. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.