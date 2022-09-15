iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 21,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK)
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.