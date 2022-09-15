iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.80 and last traded at C$13.80. 14,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 58,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.84.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.02.

