iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 3.4%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.53 and last traded at $44.54. Approximately 2,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 17,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.
iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96.
