iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,073. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.07.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

