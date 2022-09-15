iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,000 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the August 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,762,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

