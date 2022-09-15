iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after buying an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.88. 9,061,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

