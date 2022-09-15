iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.25 and last traded at $84.25. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

