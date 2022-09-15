iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.64. 41,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.