iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Shares Down 1.7%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.15 and last traded at $66.15. 2,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04.
