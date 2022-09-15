IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

