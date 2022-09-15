IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78. 48 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.
IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.