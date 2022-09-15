Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/14/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $234.00.

9/12/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/22/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/6/2022 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2022 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $252.00.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $261.00.

7/22/2022 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $232.00.

Union Pacific Stock Down 3.7 %

UNP opened at $217.95 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

