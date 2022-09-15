Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 15th (ALIT, BNFT, DOCRF, DOCS, FUSN, GDRX, GOEV, HCAT, HQY, MDRX)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 15th:

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.