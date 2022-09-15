Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 15th (ALIT, BNFT, DOCRF, DOCS, FUSN, GDRX, GOEV, HCAT, HQY, MDRX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 15th:

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Alight Inc alerts:

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT). KeyCorp issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL). Wedbush issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.