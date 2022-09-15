Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,893. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

