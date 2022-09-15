Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 64.7% in August

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,893. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
