Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.80. 3,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $194.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

