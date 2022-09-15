Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,325,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $272.35. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,493. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average of $284.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

