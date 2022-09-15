Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Trading Down 4.9%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Invesco Select Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.