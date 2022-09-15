Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Rovin Capital UT ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 10.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 48.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.93. 1,656,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,653,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

