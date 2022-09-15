Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Down 4%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) was down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.80 and last traded at $55.01. Approximately 335,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,318,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.30.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.
