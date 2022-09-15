Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. 3,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $103.80 and a 12 month high of $186.47.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.