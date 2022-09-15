Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. 15,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.10. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading

