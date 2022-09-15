Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

