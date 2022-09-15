Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 13,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 13,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Inventiva Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the period. Inventiva accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.