Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 694,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

