Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 694,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $510.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.25.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
