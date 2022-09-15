Instadapp Hits One Day Volume of $60,940.00 (INST)

Instadapp (INST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Instadapp has a total market capitalization of $14.74 million and $60,940.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $598.94 or 0.02994231 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00829879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Instadapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Instadapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

